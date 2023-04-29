Caste Discrimination Bill

State Sen. Aisha Wahab (holding paperwork) listens to speakers during a March news conference in Sacramento where she proposed SB 403, a bill that adds caste as a protected category in the state’s anti-discrimination laws. The bill, which would outlaw caste discrimination in California, was approved by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

 Associated Press files

A bill that would outlaw caste discrimination in California has cleared its first big legislative hurdle.

On Tuesday, the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of the legislation, sending it on to the next committee for consideration. If passed, the bill could make California the first state in the nation to make caste bias illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

