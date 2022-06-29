SACRAMENTO (AP) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won’t spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure.
Newsom’s decision, included in a budget agreement reached, over the weekend, surprised abortion advocates who have been working with the governor for nearly a year to prepare for a potential surge of patients from other states coming to California for abortions now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
California’s operating budget, which is scheduled for a vote in the state Legislature, on Wednesday, includes $20 million for an “Abortion Practical Support Fund” to pay for things like airfare, lodging, gas and meals for people seeking abortions in California. But the money can only be used to help people who already live in California, not people traveling from other states. The fund will accept private donations, but it’s unclear if that money can cover out-of-state travel expenses.
A spokesperson from Newsom’s office said the governor chose to focus on strengthening and expanding California’s existing abortion services. During a news conference, on Friday, Newsom noted the budget contains tens of millions of dollars to support the state’s abortion clinics — funding he said could free up their budgets so they could use their own money to help women travel to California.
“We’re being realistic. You’re going to ask, ‘Are we going to pay for everyone’s travel and accommodations for 33 million people, of which 10% may seek care in California?’ Come on. We have to be realistic about what we can absorb,” Newsom said.
