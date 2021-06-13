LANCASTER — California’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget features good news for school districts, including a $3.2 billion Local Control Funding Formula super cost of living allowance, $1.1 billion in concentration grants and $8.4 billion in one-time funds to pay down deferrals.
The proposal is based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revisions plus recommendations made by the state Legislature. The proposed 5.07% “super COLA” includes 1% added to the Local Control Funding Formula base to address ongoing fiscal pressures.
Based on those assumptions Antelope Valley Union High School District’s proposed 2021-22 adopted budget has a positive certification. That means the District can meet its financial obligations for the 2021-22 fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years.
The District has total projected revenue of $334.3 million for the coming fiscal year. That includes $304.6 million in Local Control Funding Formula for the General Fund. Of that, approximately $197.8 million is for the base grant, which covers basic educational requirements for the district. The District is also targeted to receive about $42.5 million in supplemental grant for foster youth, students experiencing homelessness, English learners and low-income youth.
The total projected new dollars from the “Super COLA” is about $12 million, of which $2.5 million is for targeted funds.
“Our base grant will receive about $9.5 million which are new dollars into the system for the COVID,” Brian Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said during a presentation at the June 9 public hearing.
The District is expected to have about $8.3 million in new expenditures for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Those include about $2.9 million in pension costs and $3.3 million in special education cost increases.
The District’s projected estimated total unrestricted revenue for 2021-22 is about $198 million with an estimated total unrestricted expenditures of $191.7 million. That would leave the District with an estimated $6.3 million positive ending balance at the end of the fiscal year.
“Now that’s anticipating using, leveraging, a lot of the state and federal funds coming in that we can leverage those dollars and not have to spend them on other items,” Hawkins said.
That would bring the total estimated fiscal year 2021-22 ending fund balance, including carryover from the current fiscal year to about $41.7 million.
The District’s contributions to employee retirement benefits are also expected to increase. However, the proposed state budget includes funds to buy down the increase over the next couple of years. Hawkins said they would not know how that would affect the District until the state budget is approved and signed.
More troublesome is a proposed increase in state unemployment insurance. Last year the District paid about $77,000 for 0.05% of salaries. The state Employment Development Department increased the 1.23% of salaries, or $1.8 million for unemployment insurance.
“The ironic piece is that schools were prohibited from laying off staff last year,” Hawkins said, “so why are we paying a significant increase when we didn’t have a lot of unemployment?”
As of June 9, the District has received about $32 million of the $132 million apportioned to it by the state and federal government.
“When do you think that the high school district will receive the rest of the money that the COVID-related funds are apportioned?” Board Clerk Donita Winn asked.
Hawkins estimated the money will be apportioned out over the next 12 to 18 months.
Board member Victoria Ruffin thanked Hawkins for the presentation and asked if the current housing market would have an impact on the District’s average daily attendance, including any possible reduction.
“Right now, looking at development and housing, I’m not sure I’m seeing a dip in the ADA but it’s going to be truly reflective on how many students actually return to campus next year,” Hawkins said, adding they hope to see the 400 new students to the district return next year.
As it relates to housing, Hawkins said the District gets about one new student for every five new houses built within the district’s boundaries.
The Board will consider the proposed budget for adoption at 10 a.m. Monday at the District office, 44811 Sierra Highway.
Anyone who wishes to make a comment in-person will be required to wear a face-covering, adhere to physical distancing protocol and complete a brief COVID-19 screening, which includes having your temperature taken upon entering the room. The public is asked to stay at the meeting only to provide comments unless space is available. Space is limited due to physical distancing and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To watch the meeting online, visit the District’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.