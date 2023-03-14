California Budget Child Care

Patricia Moran gets a hug from one of the children at her child care facility in San Jose. California pays for low-income people to have child care. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed delaying funding for 20,000 new child care slots for one year, which has angered child care workers, who say the reason many slots have gone unfilled is because the administration is slow to hand out the new money.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Every weekday, Patricia Moran has up to a dozen children in her San Jose home day care center, mostly from low-income families — and sometimes the kids are as young as 2 weeks old because their parents can’t afford to take more time off from work.

In between helping the children make bubbles, serving them meals at a big table with small chairs and teaching them “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in English and Spanish, Moran said she is fielding phone calls from other parents — sometimes up to four per day — who are desperate to find care for their young children.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Gavin Newsom is a POS (IMHO) He does not care about you...unless an election is near. Yet the Useful Idiots keep believing the B.S. that the politicians Spew. Stay "Cold & Hungry" Sheeple..after all you voted for the POS.

