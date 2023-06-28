California Budget

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, works at his desk Tuesday as legislators work on the state budget at the Capitol in Sacramento. Both houses approved the $310.8 billion spending plan that covers the nearly $32 billion budget deficit without raiding the state’s saving account.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers approved a $310.8 billion budget on Tuesday that closes a nearly $32 billion budget deficit while also extending a lucrative tax break for the state’s iconic film and television industry.

The nation’s most populous state has had combined budget surpluses of well over $100 billion in the past few years, enabling the Democrats in charge to greatly expand government.

