California Drought

A sign about saving water is posted, in July, on browning grass outside the state Capitol in Sacramento. California began its new water year, on Oct. 1, and state officials are expecting another dry winter ahead.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — The past three years have been California’s driest on record and state officials said, Monday, that they’re preparing for the streak to continue.

The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall, in October, and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.