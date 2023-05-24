LOS ANGELES — A state regulatory board on Tuesday declared Los Angeles County’s Barry J. Nidorf and Central juvenile halls unsuitable to house pre-disposition youth and ordered the county to relocate such detainees out of the facilities within 60 days.

Members of the Board of State and Community Corrections said they felt they had no alternative other than to make the declaration, citing a protracted history of shortcomings at the facilities, which were found in recent inspections to still be out of compliance with numerous state standards. Board members called the county’s recently approved “aggressive” plans for an overhaul of its juvenile detention system too little, too late.

