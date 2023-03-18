Abortion Pill

California state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, on Friday announced a bill in the state Legislature that aims to provide legal protections to health care providers who mail abortion pills to patients in other states.

SACRAMENTO — Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to people in other states would be protected from prosecution under a new bill announced Friday in the state Legislature.

The bill would not let California extradite doctors who are facing charges in another state for providing abortion medication. It would also shield doctors from having to pay fines. And it would let California doctors sue anyone who tries to stop them from providing abortions.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Doctors would be wise to stay on the sidelines and "Follow" the laws...not some POS weasel(s) trying to shirt the law. Doctors already have "credibility issues" for forcing (or at least trying to force) the (possible deadly and untested) CoVid Vaccine on Americans...Pretty soon a Doctor..... my need to see a Doctor (orthopedic).

