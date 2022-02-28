SAN FRANCISCO — The State Bar of California is investigating a data breach after learning that a website published confidential information about 260,000 attorney discipline cases in California and other jurisdictions.
State Bar officials learned about the posted records on Feb. 24, the Los Angeles Times reported, Sunday.
As of Saturday night, all the confidential information that had been published on the website judyrecords.com had been removed, the Times said. The records included case numbers, file dates, information about the types of cases and their statuses, respondent and complaining witnesses names.
“We apologize to anyone who is affected by the website’s unlawful display of nonpublic data,” State Bar executive Leah Wilson said in a statement. “We take our obligations to protect confidential data with the utmost seriousness, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that we resolve this issue quickly and prevent any such breaches from recurring.”
Full case records were not published. Officials said they don’t know whether the published information was the result of a hacking incident.
Judyrecords.com is a website that aggregates nationwide court case records.
(1) comment
Transparency is usually a good thing. Lets see if the BAR was corrupt.
