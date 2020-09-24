SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved Wednesday to end issuing new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024, a delay criticized by many environmental groups but characterized as legally and politically realistic by another.
“He can suspend fracking now, but he is punting to the Legislature,” Consumer Watchdog advocate Liza Tucker said.
Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, was equally critical, saying that the governor “can’t claim climate leadership while handing out permits to oil companies to drill and frack.”
Greenpeace USA’s Caroline Henderson said Newsom’s track record on fossil fuels “has only gotten worse,” while Food & Water Action California director Alexandra Nagy said his announcement amounts to “lofty words and predictions, but no meaningful action.”
The Democratic governor signed an executive order to stop sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035 while also announcing that he will ask the Legislature next year to end new fracking permits by 2024.
The environmental groups say he also already has the legal authority to end fracking, which they say threatens water supplies and public health while allowing for the continued use of fossil fuels that lead to global warming.
The technique allows energy companies to extract oil and gas from shale rock deep underground by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals into rock.
Siegel’s nonprofit conservation organization on Monday notified Newsom that it intends to sue his administration to stop what it says is the illegal permitting of 1,500 oil and gas wells just this year without the proper environmental reviews.
The group cited a ProPublica and Palm Springs Desert Sun investigation that found oil companies have reaped millions of dollars from selling the oil leaked from illegal spills with little punishment from state regulators they say are far too cozy with the petroleum industry.
California Independent Petroleum Association chief executive officer Rock Zierman meanwhile said the move will put thousands of people out of work, increase energy costs, and boost the use of foreign oil. The industry, he said, could help Newsom’s climate goals by removing carbon from the atmosphere, resulting in negative emissions.
Political ignorance in action....I know let's set a goal where everyone has to be able to breathe underwater by 2025...what with the ocean levels rising....if you haven't mutated and grown a set of gills by then..."Too Bad". How about "let's make our best effort in obtaining a goal,... but if society isn't ready, we will re-evaluate the situation when our time marker is reached. When the power outages get worse (and they will) because we haven't hit that "energy independence goal" remember that while you are sitting in the dark.
