SACRAMENTO — California gun owners, starting today, are getting a second chance to register and keep a type of firearm that is now illegal to buy under the state’s expanded definition of assault weapons.
The registration period is for those who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons.
The bullet buttons allow users to rapidly exchange ammunition magazines by using a small tool or the tip of a bullet.
California lawmakers outlawed weapons with that feature in 2016. But those who bought them before the law took effect on Jan. 1, 2017, are still allowed to own them if they register the weapons with the state.
It’s the second time the state has opened a registration window, after critics said it botched the first try in 2018. Gun owners said California’s online registration system crashed or timed out as they tried repeatedly to register their weapons using different web browsers, hardware and multiple devices.
The state attorney general’s office settled a resulting lawsuit in March by agreeing to reopen the registration window and not hold any owners liable for missing the July 1, 2018, registration deadline.
An attorney for the gunowners, George M. Lee, estimated at the time that the do-over will apply to “possibly tens of thousands of gun owners.”
The new registration window will run from 9 a.m., today, until 9 a.m., April 12.
"""state has opened a registration window, after critics said it botched the first try in 2018"""" The state is a pack of clueless idiots....wait till lawsuits are filed and the state loses them all. The "Defund the Police" B.S. has created a bunch of new gun owners.. a lot of them are Democrats. Years ago politicians were "Destroyed" if they supported anti-gun laws....looks like history is about to repeat itself.
