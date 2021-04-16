SACRAMENTO — As California began offering vaccinations to everyone age 16 and over Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged more residents to sign up for appointments and not let apprehension over inoculations get in the way of protecting themselves against the illness.
Nearly half of Californians eligible for vaccination have received at least one shot against the Coronavirus, Newsom said as the country’s most populous state began vaccinating everyone, regardless of occupation or health condition.
It comes as California and other states have seen vaccine supplies rise in recent weeks, despite the recent pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine as US government health advisers evaluate whether a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.
“I don’t care where you get it. I just want you to get it,” Newsom said of the vaccine at a news conference in Union City, California.
California has seen Coronavirus cases plummet from a deadly fall and winter surge. About 2,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, compared with nearly 10 times as many earlier in the year, Newsom said. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for new Coronavirus cases is 1.7%.
California has administered 24 million doses of vaccine and is pushing residents to get the shot through community outreach, mobile clinics and public service announcements, including what Newsom said is a new $40 million Spanish-language campaign emphasizing that vaccines are safe and effective.
“We’re in the fourth quarter unquestionably. But this game’s not done yet,” Newsom said.
As vaccine supplies have risen, many residents have had an easier time getting the shot. Several counties previously opened up eligibility to people 16 years and older after seeing appointments go unfilled, and the rest of the state followed suit on Thursday.
Before opening up vaccinations to younger people, University of California, Davis Health had as many as 1,500 unfilled appointments a day. It is now booked for the week and continues to see strong demand for the shot, said Marianne Russ Sharp, a UC Davis Health spokeswoman. Sonoma County officials reported overwhelming demand swamped supply.
In San Bernardino County, which expanded eligibility last week, vaccine slots that used to be snapped up in minutes now might take days to fill, but they don’t go unused.
“The county has seen that it takes longer to fill appointments than in the past,” said David Wert, a county spokesman. “But they all get filled.”
That isn’t the case in nearby Riverside County, where county health officials said as many as 900 vaccine appointments go unfilled each day. The county of 2.5 million people has seen a jump in vaccinations of younger people since expanding eligibility, but it still has more doses than demand, said Michael Osur, assistant director of Riverside County Public Health. He added that about 39 percent of eligible residents have received at least one shot.
“The people who wanted to get vaccinated, the people who were clamoring to get vaccinated, got vaccinated,” Osur said. “Every week we have thousands of appointments that are going unfilled.” The county has launched a survey to try to find out why, he said.
In Fresno, where only about half of available vaccination slots are being filled, Fresno County Division Health Manager Joe Prado said “the demand isn’t there and so supply is no longer an issue really.”
