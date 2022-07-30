California-Insulin

Hoping to reduce the rising cost of insulin, California plans to make its own insulin brand. The state Budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility.

SACRAMENTO — A vial of insulin cost $25, in 1995, back when Chris Noble was five years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors.

Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin costs more than $300 — a 12-fold increase for something he and millions like him can’t live without.

