State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, is author of a measure that proponents say would be the nation’s most sweeping law sealing criminal records, if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the legislation, which has been approved by state legislators.

SACRAMENTO — California would have what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him, Thursday, by state legislators.

The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of another felony for four years after completing their sentences and any parole or probation. Records of arrests that don’t bring convictions also would be sealed.

