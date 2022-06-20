SACRAMENTO — California posted another strong jobs report, on Friday, as the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point since before the pandemic; but the news was overshadowed this week by the surest signs yet of a wobbly economy that could soon usher in a recession.
Employers added 42,900 new jobs, in May, lowering the unemployment rate to 4.3%. That’s the lowest rate since the 4.1% reached, in February 2020, just before the nation’s most populous state shut down many businesses because of the Coronavirus and lost more than 2.7 million jobs.
California has now regained 93% of the jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, according to the Employment Development Department. But the news was tempered by other signs of trouble this week as inflation hit a 40-year high, stock prices tumbled and the Federal Reserve imposed the biggest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.
California’s economy will likely be impacted more than other states by those developments, given the state’s reliance on real estate and income derived from capital gains — money made from the sale of various assets, including stocks.
‘I think from here on things are going to get worse, not better,” said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of economics at Loyola Marymount University.
The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, increased the interest rate for banks when they loan money to other banks. That rate impacts other interest rates across the economy, including mortgage rates.
While the median home price in California set another record, in May, at $898,980, the monthly average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage surpassed 5% for the first time, since April 2010. The result was 9.8% fewer homes were sold, in May, compared to April, a 15.2% decline from one year ago. It was the lowest sales level since June of 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.