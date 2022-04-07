LOS ANGELES — Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway is headed to a June runoff election for a vacant US House seat in California, and what makes her stand out is unusual in politics: If she wins, she intends to serve just months in Congress.
If elected, Conway plans to serve only as a caretaker for the remainder of the term of former Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned the 22nd District seat to lead former President Donald Trump’s social media company. If victorious in the June runoff, she’d serve only until early January.
The 71-year-old Conway, a former Republican leader in the state Assembly and a one-time county supervisor, said in an interview, Wednesday, that her decision reflects practical politics. With redrawn House districts across California, Nunes’ old territory was broken apart and absorbed elsewhere. In the new districts, her congressman is House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who could become speaker if the GOP seizes power in November’s midterm elections.
A neighboring district is where another Republican, Rep. David Valadao, is seeking reelection.
“I’m not going to challenge another Republican,” Conway said. Moreover, she didn’t want to be a “steppingstone candidate” — someone only building name recognition in advance of another run for office.
