CASTAIC — Seven staff members and at least two inmates were injured Thursday in an altercation at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center.
Detention center staff were conducting security checks in a dorm at about 3:05 p.m. when an inmate assaulted a deputy, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Multiple inmates joined in the scuffle following the initial assault and additional deputies were called to the scene for assistance.
Backup deputies deployed pepper spray and more than 20 inmates were exposed, Meza said.
Six deputies and one custody assistant were taken to hospitals with minor injuries while two inmates were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, said Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
