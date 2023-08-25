LANCASTER — Lancaster Municipal Stadium could be transformed into a soccer stadium for the purpose of staging professional and amateur men’s and women’s soccer competitions on a year-round basis as part of the United Soccer League, according to a proposed Lancaster Municipal Stadium Master Plan Design unanimously approved Tuesday night by the Lancaster City Council.
The council also unanimously adopted a resolution approving and authorizing City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to sign an operating agreement with Antelope Valley Soccer Inc. for the stadium.
The city and AV Soccer will collaborate to bring professional soccer to the Antelope Valley in a renovated Lancaster Municipal Stadium. According to the operating agreement, AV Soccer would pay the city $65,000 a year in lease fees starting Jan. 1, 2025, with an annual consumer price index adjustment after year four of the lease.
AV Soccer shall have use of the stadium for all preseason games, regular season and postseason pre-professional and professional soccer games scheduled by the United Soccer League and/or AV Soccer’s USL-franchised team, the agreement said.
AV Soccer would also have the right, subject to the obligation to meet and confer in good faith with the city, to offer for sale and to sell the right to name the external structure of the stadium currently known as “Lancaster Municipal Stadium” to third parties. Any net revenue derived from the building naming rights shall be divided equally between the city and AV Soccer, the agreement said.
As part of the council’s action, the city will conduct a California Environmental Quality Act analysis and pursue capital construction project to renovate the stadium to USL League One standards.
The proposed stadium master plan, prepared by architectural firm Odell, a LaBella Co., would cost an estimated $11 million. The proposed project would increase the total seat count from 4,495 to 5,291 seats. The plan calls for demolition of 1,830 west and south grandstand seats. There will be 758 new seats in a west extension and 632 new seats in a south extension. Both dugouts will be demolished to make room for new seating. There will be 936 new seats in the east stands and 300 new seats in a north “supporter” stands.
The proposed design includes a new concourse, beer garden, “Pitch Village,” a family zone and corner kick berm. The proposed project also includes the installation of a multipurpose synthetic turf field, additional restrooms and concessions. The stadium’s iconic FA-18 former NASA upper atmosphere research plane will remain, according to the master plan design renderings.
The project is intended to revitalize the stadium and create economic, educational and sporting opportunity for the community, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
“Above all, the project is intended to create a point of civic pride for entire Antelope Valley for generations to come,” the report said.
According to the report, AV Soccer will secure franchise rights from the United Soccer League to launch a professional soccer club consisting of a USL League One (men’s Division III) squad and a W League (women’s amateur) squad to begin play at the stadium in March 2025.
AV Soccer will also explore the feasibility of elevating the W League squad to professional status by 2026 or later. The club will also be responsible for raising enough capital to secure the franchise rights from the USL and to operate the club indefinitely, meeting or exceeding the financial and sporting standards of the USL. In addition, they must raise additional capital sufficient to fund a $1million contribution to the stadium plan, and grant the city equity in the club equal to an approximate 5% stake post financing (approximately 25% pre-financing).
The stadium was the former home of the Lancaster JetHawks.
The JetHawks played at the stadium, also known as the Hangar, for 23 years. They were affiliated with five teams — the Seattle Mariners from 1996 to 2000; Arizona Diamondbacks from 2001 to 2006; Boston Red Sox from 2007 to 2008; Houston Astros from 2009 to 2016; and the Colorado Rockies from 2017 to 2020.
The JetHawks won California League Championships in 2012 and 2014 when the minor league Class A team was affiliated with the Astros. The team’s final season in Lancaster was 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was ultimately one of 42 teams cut from Major League Baseball’s minor league system in 2020.
