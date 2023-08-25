LANCASTER — Lancaster Municipal Stadium could be transformed into a soccer stadium for the purpose of staging professional and amateur men’s and women’s soccer competitions on a year-round basis as part of the United Soccer League, according to a proposed Lancaster Municipal Stadium Master Plan Design unanimously approved Tuesday night by the Lancaster City Council.

The council also unanimously adopted a resolution approving and authorizing City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to sign an operating agreement with Antelope Valley Soccer Inc. for the stadium.

