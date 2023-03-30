LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a stabbing death that took place Wednesday morning on Sierra Highway.
The incident was reported at about 10:10 a.m. near the 43200 block of Sierra Highway, between avenues K and L.
The victim, a Hispanic male adult about 25 to 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.
There was no additional information available on the incident Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.