LONG BEACH — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings, early Monday, that killed a woman and wounded three other people.
Officers near downtown Long Beach responded, at around 5:30 a.m., and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department. Fahey did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Do you think the assailant had a long criminal record...yet was let out of jail by Gascon the clueless liberal DA...? I do.
