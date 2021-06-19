LANCASTER — The congregation of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 West Ave. K, has been looking forward to being able to have Sunday services back in their church building. The problem is that over the months, as they have been worshiping in the weather-protected “courtyard” of the church, many of their people have become accustomed to being able to sit in their cars watching the service and listening to it on their FM radio.
In the fall they began broadcasting the music and worship times with a short range transmitter so that those who wanted could be in the courtyard and others could stay in the comfort of their car watching and listening to the service on FM 89.9.
With the opportunities for vaccination and the changes in the state’s regulations, the church will offer an 8:30 a.m. worship service outside in the courtyard at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It will continue to broadcast everything for those now liking to stay in their car and then to move that same service into the church at 10:30 a.m. each week.
St. Paul’s is on Avenue K just a short distance west of Sierra Highway. Everyone is welcome to come for worship at either time.
