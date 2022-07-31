Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe

 Eranga Jayawardena

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said, Saturday, that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis has been pushed back, to September, because of unrest over the past weeks.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his first speech since he was elected by Parliament, on July 20, said even though he as the prime minister had aimed to reach an agreement, by early August, it has now been pushed back by a month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.