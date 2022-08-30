PALMDALE — The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale is set to open, on Oct. 28.
Work is going on to convert the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center, for the new 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods.
In preparation for its opening, Sprouts is holding two hiring events as the store management looks to fill the approximately 100 full- and part-time jobs it will bring.
The events will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sept. 14 and 15, at the Embassy Suites-Palmdale, 39375 5th St. West.
Employment opportunities include:
Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, cashiers, courtesy clerks and more.
To learn about open positions and team member benefits or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
Sprouts was originally part of a planned mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 15th Street West, but delays in that project led to a change in plans, to the existing space on 10th Street West.
A second Sprouts Farmers Market is under construction, in Lancaster, as part of a new shopping development at the northeast corner of 15th Street West and Avenue K. It is expected to open, in early 2023.
