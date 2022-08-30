Sprouts

The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market will open, on Oct. 28, at 39258 10th St. West, in the renovated Staples store in the Palmdale Marketplace. Two hiring events will be held, in the coming weeks, to fill out the store’s staffing.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale is set to open, on Oct. 28.

Work is going on to convert the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center, for the new 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods.

