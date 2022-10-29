PALMDALE — Excitement over the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale was evident by the long line of customers awaiting its grand opening in the cold, pre-dawn hours, Friday morning.
The 24,000-square-foot grocery store featuring natural and organic foods is in the former Staples store at 39258 10th St. West, in the Palmdale Marketplace shopping center.
The line of anxious shoppers stretched down the sidewalk to the front of the Best Buy store as hundreds took part in the 7 a.m. grand opening.
“We’ve had a whole stakeout,” said Jasmine Anthony, of Littlerock. Along with her friends, Anthony arrived before 4:30 a.m. to be first in line for the store opening. Store employees helped keep them warm with free coffee.
“We like Sprouts and we’re happy it’s coming to our area,” she said.
“A lot of their food is healthy,” companion Chanell Bennett said. They previously shopped at the Sprouts stores in Santa Clarita and elsewhere for the organic food and vitamins, she said.
Before the doors were thrown open to the crowd, local officials gathered to celebrate the long-anticipated store’s arrival and perform the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
“Welcome to our store. We’re happy to be part of the community. It has been a long time coming,” Store Manager Mat Valdez said.
Once the opening ceremonies were completed, eager shoppers filed in to the applause of store staff, eagerly perusing the offerings.
The first 250 customers received cloth bags of sample products, as well as fresh roses.
“What a beautiful store,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said, praising the location.
“We’ve been waiting for years to get a store of this caliber, and this particular brand, open out here,” he said. “The Valley is growing; we need more variety. They’ve got a lot of healthy options here and that’s what it’s all about.”
Sprouts brings with it not only a highly desired shopping destination, but also an economic asset, Hofbauer said, employing more than 100 people.
“That’s 100 jobs we didn’t have a month ago,” he said.
Some of the Palmdale store staff are transfers from other Sprouts locations, Valdez said.
Others were hired during an event, in September, in which more than 300 people were interviewed, he said.
The opening festivities will continue through Sunday. Customers who text “PALMDALE” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their account bar code at checkout.
Sprouts was originally part of a planned mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 15th Street West, but delays in that project led to a change in plans and to the existing space on 10th Street West.
A second Sprouts Farmers Market is under construction in Lancaster, as part of a new shopping development at the northeast corner of 15th Street West and Avenue K. It is expected to open, in early 2023.
