LANCASTER — Sprouts Farmers Market is looking for employees for its Lancaster store, which is set to open on April 28.
Details about the grand opening celebration for the new Sprouts, at 43668 15th St. West, will be announced in the near future.
The health food grocer seeks to hire approximately 100 full- and part-time employees. Sprouts says it offers fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.
Those interested in positions at the Lancaster store will have two opportunities to apply:
• A virtual management hiring event will take place on March 1. Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/ and reference Store 459 to apply online.
If contacted, additional information will be provided.
• An in-person team member hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 22 at the Embassy Suites Palmdale, 39375 Fifth St. West. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.
Employment opportunities include:
• Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (including produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery and bakery)
• Cashiers
• Courtesy clerks
• Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator
Sprouts says it offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and numerous career advancement opportunities.
For details about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
