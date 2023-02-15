Sprouts Lancaster

The Antelope Valley’s new Sprouts store, at 15th Street West and Avenue K, is scheduled to open April 28. The store is seeking applicants to fill its full- and part-time positions.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER —  Sprouts Farmers Market is looking for employees for its Lancaster store, which is set to open on April 28.

Details about the grand opening celebration for the new Sprouts, at 43668 15th St. West, will be announced in the near future.

