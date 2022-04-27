LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will get a Sprouts Farmers Market as part of a new food and convenience destination on the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West.
“Lancaster deserves the best and we are excited to welcome new sought-after businesses like Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Equipping our local economy with desired eateries and retailers will not only provide new job opportunities, but also increase the enthusiasm in our residents to shop locally.”
The property has been vacant since the former Toys “R” Us retail store closed, in June 2018.
The re-imagined corner of the city will be home to Sprouts as well as new shopping, dining and service options that are sure to become a hub of activity for Lancaster residents, city officials said.
The city collaborated with Raider Hill Advisors to develop this shopping center for Lancaster residents. The property will be transformed into a modern corner plaza with a number of new businesses.
Sprouts is beginning development. The project will also include tenants such as Quick Quack Car Wash, Dutch Bros, Ono Hawaiian BBQ and more. The first tenants will begin opening, in late 2022, with Sprouts targeting an early 2023 opening date.
“We are committed to bringing new jobs and opportunities to our City,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said. “This new development will not just benefit our residents, but it continues to mark our award-winning progress in fostering a robust and healthy business community here in Lancaster.”
The city will also get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant on the corner.
Lancaster was honored with the Eddy Award for Most Business-Friendly City in Los Angeles County from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation in 2007, 2013 and 2019, making it the first city in the program’s history to win the award three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.