PALMDALE — While spring will officially begin at 2:37 a.m. Saturday in the northern hemisphere, students at Palm Tree Elementary School got an early spring treat this week.
Colorful plastic cups in the chain link fence formed giant tulips. There were also colorful balloons. A giant white bunny with pink paws and wearing a blue vest handed out bags of treats and toys to students. Students also picked up their grade-level packets with one grade level per day.
Palm Tree wanted to celebrate spring with the families prior to spring break. Palmdale School District goes on spring break beginning Monday and continuing through March 26.
Principal Laura Cervantes and Assistant Principal Rena Thorogood helped the bunny deliver the bags.
The school, at Avenue R and Third Street East, wrapped up Thursday with transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students.
“We wanted to end with our little ones because they are dolled up and ready to take their picture with the bunny,” Cervantes said in a phone call.
The bunny’s weeklong residency came about through the school’s English Language Advisory Committee. A parent got the costume and wore it each day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re very fortunate to have great partnerships with our parents,” Cervantes said.
As schools and businesses slowly reopen, some things have not returned yet, such as pictures with the Easter bunny at the Antelope Valley Mall.
“We thought, ‘Let’s bring the bunny to Palm Tree,’ ” Cervantes said. “It’s been a great hit because it also was coordinated with their books and their materials that they need for the next three weeks. Although we’re about to reopen our school we wanted to launch them with a great moment.”
The treats were nutritious fruit snacks and pretzels. The toys include mazes. The Palm Tree family — parents, teachers and classified — donated everything including their time.
“Our commitment all year has been every student, every day reaching all of our families,” Cervantes said. “No matter what, at the end of the day, we either talk to them, or the students are Zooming. We have to make a connection.”
The bunny was a hit with students in all grade levels. Fifth-graders created a video to send to the fourth-grade team, which also created a video.
“It’s just been awesome,” Cervantes said.
