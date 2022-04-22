TRUCKEE — Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California, on Thursday, as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter.
Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area.
Schools were closed on Tahoe’s north shore at Incline Village, Nevada.
Chain controls were put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways and an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was closed to trucks due to slippery conditions from the California-Nevada line west of Reno to Applegate, California.
Motorists were urged to bring warm clothing, food and water.
