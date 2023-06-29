CALIFORNIA CITY — Over the protests of residents and its own parks supervisor, the City Council backed Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s proposal to move a planned splash pad from Balsitis Park to Central Park.
Tuesday’s 3-2 vote, with council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting, followed more than an hour of public input and discussion in which every member of the public who spoke was opposed to moving the amenity from a park that has little to offer residents in the western part of the city to the larger, more robust Central Park.
The planned splash pad is one of four projects the council elected to support with $2.5 million of the city’s approximately $3.3 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
At its May 23 meeting, the council allocated $800,000 for a splash pad at Balsitis Park, as recommended by Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks. That park is in a part of the city that is home to many children who are underserved by recreation opportunities and unable to access Central Park on the other side of town, she said.
At that time, Kulikoff proposed locating the splash pad in Central Park, next to the planned ARPA-funded skate park. However, Oaks said that the splash pad would attract the park’s resident ducks and geese, causing a health problem with their waste that would be recirculated with the water.
Tuesday, Kulikoff presented information he said refuted that concern, listing other parks with bodies of water and splash pads that do not seem to have a problem.
“I determined that it was a non-issue,” he said.
Oaks noted that the cities Kulikoff cited in his study have much larger parks staffs that can handle the added maintenance involved, as Cal City’s limited staff does now with the city pool.
Kulikoff proposed locating the splash pad at Central Park, adjacent the planned skate park, where he said clustering the two amenities would provide benefits to users of both. It would also place the splash pad in a more visible area along the city’s main thoroughfare, where it could be seen by visitors.
“Central Park is the main park. It has different services for a reason,” Kulikoff said.
As for concerns about access for the underserved residents across town, Kulikoff suggested they use the city’s Dial-A-Ride bus service or walk. The two parks are about three miles apart.
As Creighton observed, the Dial-A-Ride service is not available on weekends and fares are $1 to $1.70 each way, which could prove to be a hardship for families.
“I’d like to request that you don’t take this away from this part of the community,” he said.
“The people wanted it at Balsitis,” Macedonio said, referring to the prior discussion of the splash pad location on May 23. “We have a desperate need in that end of town for some kind of activities.”
The city is applying federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant program to replace basketball courts and the playground at Balsitis Park, but more is needed to improve the park that has fallen into complete disrepair, Oaks and a number of residents said.
“That side of the community is so underserved,” Oaks said. “They deserve more than dirt patches that we want to call good.”
A local mother who gave only her first name of Quiana and who lives blocks from Balsitis Park passionately defended the need to have the splash pad there.
“I feel that it’s unfair that you keep putting everything at (Central Park). You have the opportunity to help kids over here,” she said. “It’s messed up. It’s very messed up.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, pastor of Victory Baptist Church, said he would organize shuttle service to Central Park through his church for those residents who could not get there otherwise.
“There is no ‘us’ versus ‘them,’ ” he said of the proposal to move the splash pad to Central Park.
Despite the unanimous support of all who addressed the council for keeping the splash pad at Balsitis Park, Kulikoff said he heard nothing to change his mind. The arguments presented were not logical, just emotional, he said.
“I’m not disregarding them; just from my point of view, it didn’t swing the arguments,” Kulikoff said.
