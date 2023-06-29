CALIFORNIA CITY — Over the protests of residents and its own parks supervisor, the City Council backed Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s proposal to move a planned splash pad from Balsitis Park to Central Park.

Tuesday’s 3-2 vote, with council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting, followed more than an hour of public input and discussion in which every member of the public who spoke was opposed to moving the amenity from a park that has little to offer residents in the western part of the city to the larger, more robust Central Park.

