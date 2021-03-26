LANCASTER — City officials are considering lowering or establishing speed limits in 96 spots around the city.
Speed limits would decrease in nine spots and increase in one spot, according to an ordinance that was introduced this week by the City Council and which comes back for final approval next month.
If approved, the new speed limits take effect 30 days later.
The new speed limits were determined based on engineering and traffic surveys conducted in September and October on city streets by consultant LSY Enterprise Inc.
“This item is part of an ongoing effort to evaluate speeds and their impact as part of the city’s vision to have a safer community.” Larissa De La Cruz, senior management for Community Development, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
According to a staff report, the adoption of the Engineering and Traffic Survey report is necessary for the continued use of radar or laser enforcement in regard to speeding violations.
“Without a valid study, the Los Angeles County Superior Court will not uphold speeding violations issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in which radar or laser enforcement are utilized,” the report said.
The 96 roadway segments included in the study are nearing their seven-year expiration date. Under state law, the posted speed limit is set within 5 mph of what 85% of vehicles driving a road were traveling.
The study recommended the speeds be decreased on nine roadway segments, increased for one, and reestablished the speed limits on 86 roadway segments.
The City Council voted 4-1 to introduce the ordinance. Mayor R. Rex Parris voted no.
“No, I can’t bear going any slower,” Parris said.
Speed limits to be decreased:
• Avenue I between 27th Street West and State Route 14, to 50 mph.
• Avenue J-8 between Rodin Avenue and Challenger Way, to 40 mph.
•Avenue J-8 between 35th and 40th streets east, to 35 mph.
•40th Street West between avenues K and L, to 50 mph.
•15th Street West between avenues H-8 and I, to 40 mph.
• 15th Street West between avenues K-2 and K-8, to 40 mph.
•15th Street West between avenues K-8 and L, to 40 mph.
• Sierra Highway between avenues H and H-8, to 50 mph.
•Division Street between avenues G and H, to 50 mph.
Speed limits to be increased:
•Division Street between avenues J and J-8, to 50 mph.
