CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday will once again consider setting the annual rate for the voter-approved special tax that funds public safety services.
California City voters approved a special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenues directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenues from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
At the June 22 meeting, the Council voted 3-2 for a rate of $160.60 per parcel, the rate City Accountant Kenny Cooper had calculated using the formula prescribed in the special tax measure.
That rate was approved following considerable discussion centered on interpretations of the measure and some questions about the figures used in calculating the latest rate.
According to the staff report for Tuesday’s meeting, Cooper recalculated the rate using the prescribed formula, to arrive at a figure of $156.95 per parcel for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
This recalculation shows higher estimated property and sales and use taxes for the 2020-2021 fiscal year just ended, for a difference in new revenue offset of approximately $200,000.
The new calculation is also divided among 200 fewer parcels than the June 22 calculation, according to the staff report.
The Council will also consider a six-month contract for Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose, who was hired during an emergency special meeting on Thursday. Former City Manager Anna Linn resigned that day in what both parties are calling an “amicable resolution.”
Ambrose’s contract includes an optional six-month extension, with a salary set at $10,000 per month. There is no severance package.
The contract stipulates that Ambrose will not receive employee benefits outside of $150 per pay period for use of her own car for city business, and the standard sick and vacation days and paid holidays.
Until April, Ambrose was Palmdale’s Director of Administrative Services, the latest of several positions she held in her 24 years with that city’s government.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It is also available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96896877763; the meeting ID is 968 9687 7763. Those interested may also join by phone at (669) 900 9128.
