LANCASTER — Fourteen-year-old Clarence Robinson is interested in a potential law enforcement career. He got a personal tour of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Thursday morning led by Deputy Kit Gruppie.
Gruppie showed Clarence, his older brother Cody, mother Tina and former teacher Gary Cothran around the station. Cothran, a special education teacher, recently retired from the Antelope Valley Learning Academy Charter School. Cothran organized the tour for Clarence, who has autism and Spinocerebellar ataxia type 21, a rare genetic disease, with the assistance of Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. Clarence will start his sophomore year this year.
“He’s always had a passion. He just loves everything about law enforcement,” Tina Robinson said. “He was so excited about this because he was always wondering what it was like here, what their jobs were and stuff.”
When special education students reach high school, their individual educational plan must include a career plan. Cothran changed Clarence’s career plan to law enforcement at Tina Robinson’s suggestion.
“Then you have to do activities,” Cothran said.
Gruppie started the tour in the lobby and worked his way through the station. He stopped at the watch commander’s and the watch sergeant’s offices.
“This is kind of the hub of the station,” Gruppie said.
The group stopped at the 911 dispatch center. The center receives 911 calls from within the City of Lancaster or unincorporated areas where Lancaster deputies patrol, such as Quartz Hill, High Vista and Antelope Acres.
“Usually it’s a deputy or civilian employee, dispatcher, that’s in there taking 911 calls,” Gruppie said.
Gruppie explained the three different types of calls — routine, priority and emergency — and how each call is handled after the information is typed into the system at the station. The group also walked by the jail and the booking area. Many deputies who work at the station also live in the Antelope Valley. A sign outside the briefing room reminds deputies of that.
‘It’s an important thing to live where you work; a little sense of value in your community,” Gruppie said.
He introduced them to detectives at the station and the different departments such as property, assault, and general assignment.
The Lancaster station is the busiest station in Los Angeles County. The station secretaries handle every piece of paperwork generated at the station. Since Jan. 1, deputies have generated about 10,600 reports. A memorial patio at the station was built with employee donations. Deputies also work on the patio when they are not working.
Gruppie also showed Clarence and his brother and mother his patrol vehicle and an armored vehicle in the rear parking lot. Clarence tried on one of Deputy Gruppie’s jackets and a ceramic plate vest that weighed about 20 pounds. Clarence sat in the front seat of Gruppie’s patrol car and got a look inside the armored vehicle.
Afterward, Clarence said he enjoyed the tour.
“The cars,” Clarence said, when asked what his favorite part of the tour.
Gruppie wanted to be a deputy sheriff since he was eight years old. He has been a deputy sheriff for almost 15 years. He has been at the Lancaster station for nearly 12 years.
“I’ve done various assignments,’ Gruppie said.
He served as a school resource deputy, field training officer, and worked with the Vital Intervention and Directional Alternatives, or VIDA, program. His current assignment is a liaison for the City of Lancaster.
