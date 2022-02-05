PALMDALE — The City Council has called a special closed session meeting, on Monday, to discuss City Manager J.J. Murphy’s continued employment.
The agenda for the meeting, which begins at noon, states the session is for “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” and “public employee evaluation” regarding the city manager.
Additional allegations of discrimination and retaliatory actions on the part of Murphy have been made in two claims against the city, precursors to a potential lawsuit.
The claims by City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez are similar and related to a lawsuit filed by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci in Los Angeles County Superior Court, last month, against the City of Palmdale, Murphy and other unnamed persons, alleging she was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing on allegedly improper actions by Murphy.
Smith’s and Nevarez’s claims, obtained by the Antelope Valley Press from the law firm Goldberg and Gage, contain some of the same allegations of discrimination and retaliation as Ricci’s lawsuit.
When asked to comment on the legal documents, the city spokesman issued a statement that “the City of Palmdale is (in) receipt of these claims. The City cannot comment on potential litigation.”
Murphy, in speaking to the Valley Press on Friday, disputed many of the allegations in the lawsuit and subsequent claims.
According to the documents, dated Jan. 10 and Jan. 26, Murphy allegedly brought a gun to a closed session meeting with the City Council, on Dec. 15, in which the complaints against him were to be discussed.
Ricci’s lawsuit alleges that he retaliated and defamed her when she reported his actions, including discrimination, harassment and improper and/or illegal use of public funds, among other claims.
According to both claims from Smith and Nevarez, Murphy demanded the women’s loyalty after Ricci’s firing, in August, associating both women with her.
Smith’s claim alleges Murphy retaliated against her for her association with the former assistant city manager.
In September, Murphy stopped the use of deputized clerks for Board, committee or commission hearings, requiring Smith to cover those herself and inundating her with additional work in preparing agendas and staff reports, according to the claim.
Smith’s claim also alleges a fear of workplace violence based on Murphy’s retaliation and when new Assistant (now acting) City Manager Ronda Perez “aggressively banged on my office door and violently shook the handle, while yelling at me to let her in,” while Smith was participating in a webinar.
Smith’s claim states further she was denied an annual review, which would include a raise.
Nevarez’s claim also alleges discrimination, including sexist and discriminatory comments by Murphy that are also included in Ricci’s lawsuit.
Her claim states that the retaliation began after she refused to interfere in an investigation, by the city attorney’s office, of a sexual affair involving Murphy, in May 2021.
Ricci’s lawsuit and Nevarez’s claim detail city staff being informed of a video of Murphy receiving oral sex from a woman, which was filmed by her husband. The revelation of this video prompted an investigation by the city attorney’s office, a process in which Murphy interfered, according to the lawsuit and the legal claim documents.
Further retaliation followed when Nevarez and Ricci would not “fix” a 5% raise for him, for which he did not qualify. The same claim is detailed in Ricci’s lawsuit.
When Murphy fired Ricci, Nevarez and the city’s Human Resources department was left out of the matter, according to Nevarez’s claim. She was also excluded from the hiring process for Perez.
Like Smith, Nevarez had not received an annual review and subsequent raise, the claim states.
The claims and Ricci’s lawsuit state they were discriminated against as non-Caucasian women, and both claims include allegations of withholding pay and delaying wages.
Smith’s and Nevarez’s claims were considered in closed session by the City Council, on Wednesday. City Attorney Christopher Beck reported from that session, direction was given to staff and there was no further reportable action.
Although the City Council did not remark on the closed session item, V. Jesse Smith, a Palmdale Planning Commissioner and community activist, spoke in support of Murphy during the public comment portion, prior to closed session.
Murphy has worked with the Community Action League, churches, and other community groups “to really make this community better,” he said. “He has been an asset to this community and I would ask that you consider that in any action you are planning on taking in respect to his employment with the City of Palmdale. … I vouch for him. I vouch for his character.”
