PALMDALE — The City Council will meet in a special session, on Wednesday, to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.
The Council was originally scheduled to discuss the matter at its regular meeting, on June 15, but it was postponed to a continued meeting, on June 16, then to a special meeting when all members could be present.
The city faces a state deadline of June 30 to pass a budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
The proposed budget includes increased revenue and decreased spending, leaving a surplus to help bulk up the city’s reserves from 20% to a proposed 30%, providing a cushion for potentially more difficult economic times forecast.
In terms of the General Fund, which supports the bulk of the city’s day-to-day functions, the proposed budget forecasts revenue of $103 million and expenditures of nearly $96 million. This represents a 12% increase in revenue, or about $11 million, and a 2% decrease in spending, or about $2.4 million.
The increased revenue includes a forecast 3% increase in property taxes and 5% increase in sales taxes.
The largest factor in the increased revenue, however, is the projected sale of city-owned property for approximately $9.7 million.
On the expenditure side, salaries and benefits each are budgeted to increase about 10%. This includes a 2% cost of living and 1% wage increase across the board, as well as deferred compensation benefits. These were all items approved in the two-year budget, last year.
The proposed budget also includes a request for 19 additional employee positions, “to maintain and enhance certain services,” according to the staff report. This includes converting two part-time positions to full-time and three new part-time positions.
The city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to increase by 5.5%, although portions of the contract cost are being covered by multiple sources, including Measure AV and American Rescue Plan Act funds, to lessen the impact on the General Fund.
Overall, the city’s contracts with Los Angeles County, which includes Animal Care and Control, make up about 25% of the 2022-2023 General Fund budget, down from about 30% a couple years ago.
This is due to shifting some of the contract costs to Measure AV, as well as about $4.5 million shifted to ARPA funds, this year.
The Capital Improvement Plan budget for 2022-2023 is less than the prior year, decreasing from $163.2 million to $93.7 million. The revenue for this portion of the budget comes from a variety of sources, including grants and transportation funding. Between the differing funding sources and multi-projects, this budget can vary from year to year.
In addition to the budget, the Council will also consider a master fee schedule for the coming year, which sets out the fees for everything from permits and inspections to administrative fines and recreational use fees.
The open meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
Participation is also possible via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83239939650? pwd=bStSY0d5TE5uL0hUZUNuTnRiL3VGdz09.
