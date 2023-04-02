CALIFORNIA CITY — A long-promised Town Hall meeting regarding the city’s special parcel tax measure will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chambers, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. and via Zoom.
The meeting is in regard to the special parcel tax that provides the majority of the funding for the police and fire departments. This annual tax was approved by voters in July 2018 for a six-year period.
The agenda for the Town Hall states it will “engage the city in discussing ideas on how the city should do public outreach for the Special Tax.” No new special tax measure is proposed.
The voter-approved special parcel tax follows a decades-long practice in California City of using such measures to fund a significant portion of the city’s budget — in this case public safety.
The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel, per year, with provisions to reduce the amount, each year, under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and especially cannabis industry taxes. The most recent levy, set in August, is $146 per parcel.
At the time, supporters were optimistic the nascent cannabis industry would have grown enough by 2024 to allow for the special tax to lapse without any need to replace it.
Revenue from the cannabis industry has not been as robust as predicted, due to factors including difficulty in getting the businesses started and lagging collections.
In January, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith called for a Town Hall to be held as soon as possible to collect public input about what to do next.
“We need an immediate discussion on what we plan on doing,” he said at that time. “We need to have good revenue numbers. … We need a clean plan of options and not make this a last-minute, emergent situation.”
