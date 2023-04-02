Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — A long-promised Town Hall meeting regarding the city’s special parcel tax measure will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chambers, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. and via Zoom.

The meeting is in regard to the special parcel tax that provides the majority of the funding for the police and fire departments. This annual tax was approved by voters in July 2018 for a six-year period.

