LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have a special operation intended to help improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on local roads.
The enforcement action will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday, and is aimed at keeping those exercising or otherwise enjoying the outdoors safe, according to a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies will be watching especially for traffic violations made not only by drivers, but also those on bikes or walking.
These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop at stop signs and signals and other practices that make the roads less safe.
“Drivers, slow down and allow bicyclists and pedestrians the same access to roads,” Sergeant Robert Hill said in the statement. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure everyone is following rules that keep them safe.”
Friday’s operation is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of bikes and pedestrians on area roads. In 2020, the Department investigated 42 deadly and 750 injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians.
To help reach their goal and keep everyone safe on the roads, the Department offers these tips.
For pedestrians:
• Only cross in designated crosswalks or at intersections with a stop sign or signal.
• Look for cars backing up and avoid walking between parked cars.
• Make eye contact with drivers; don’t assume they see you.
• Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight at night.
For drivers:
• Wait for pedestrians to cross the street; be courteous and patient.
• Stay off the phone.
• Don’t speed; speed limits are not suggestions.
• Look for pedestrians when backing up, turning at intersections or entering or exiting shopping centers.
For bicyclists:
• Always wear a helmet; they are required by law for those under age 18.
• Travel in the same direction as traffic; bicyclists have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
