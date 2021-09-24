LANCASTER — Lancaster High School student Teldrick Albrecq is running for homecoming king.
The teen, who has Down syndrome, learned that he is part of Lancaster High’s Homecoming Court on Thursday. The homecoming king and queen will be announced during halftime at tonight’s homecoming game against Littlerock High School.
“I like it,” Teldrick said when asked why he wanted to run for homecoming king.
Teldrick has been having fun this week. He also made a lot of new friends throughout the process. He also has a date for the homecoming dance on Saturday.
“Teldrick is one of those guys who’s just always wanted to be like the typical kid,” said Kim Albrecq, Teldrick’s mother. “He wants to do everything that the typical kids do, which is totally fine.”
Albrecq said Teldrick, a fifth-year senior, came home one day and said he wanted to run for homecoming king.
“Homecoming has taken over our life for the last five days,” Albrecq said.
Albrecq praised Lancaster High’s staff for its support.
“The high school has just been extremely supportive in everything that he’s done since he’s been there,” Albrecq said, “talking about a school that includes special needs kids in everything they do; it’s just been wonderful.”
Albrecq learned the extent of Teldrick’s determination and drive when they were finishing dinner one night. He asked to go to Target. Albrecq thought he wanted to buy a video game or something. Teldrick wanted poster supplies for his homecoming king campaign. Albrecq texted the staff who works in Teldrick’s special education classroom to see if it was OK to drop off the supplies. They said yes.
“Those posters were made by the staff that works in his classroom … and Teldrick,” Albrecq said.
Teldrick also campaigned. He has a lot of general education friends who helped get the word out. Teldrick does not mind the spotlight.
“He’s mostly the center of attention wherever we go,” Albrecq said. “He definitely likes being the center of attention.”
Teldrick is part of Lancaster High’s Link Crew, where the teens who participate in the special education classroom link up with general education students for different projects. He also participates in Lancaster High’s community based instruction program, where special eduction students go out into the community and learn how to shop and order food.
Albrecq first met Teldrick about eight years ago when he was in the third grade. He joined Albrecq’s special education class at Monte Vista Elementary School. A couple of years later, Teldrick had complications with diabetes. He ended up hospitalized for two months at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Albrecq visited Teldrick daily. She qualified as a foster care provider and later adopted him.
“We travel, we play basketball, we go to the beach, we camp. We do a bunch of things,” Albrecq said.
Albrecq is proud of Teldrick regardless of the outcome.
“We were talking about it,” she said. “I said that no matter what happens I’m just proud that you wanted to do, this is a big thing. I said I’m just so proud of you that you want to do this but If you don’t win it doesn’t matter. It’s all good; we will continue right on in doing things. We’re constantly pushing boundaries and breaking milestones together somehow.”
