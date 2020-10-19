LANCASTER — Small cohorts of special education returned to Antelope Valley Union High School District campuses last week as per state and county public health guidelines.
A cohort is limited to 14 individuals, including two adults, such as a teacher and an aide, and 12 students.
“The concept of stable cohorts is these students come on campus and they were remain essentially as a unit for the entire day,” Assistant Superintendent Greg Nehen said during a presentation at Thursday’s Board meeting.
Students and staff are required to wear face coverings as per public health guidelines and keep six feet apart when practicable.
“All of the buses that are providing transportation are running at half capacity to ensure physical distancing,” Nehen said.
More than half of 537 special education families surveyed expressed a desire for their student to return to campus. The District welcomed back 278 special education students back to campus on Oct. 12 at all eight comprehensive campuses.
“I just want to say a big thank you to our certificated, classified folks, as well as our administration who worked really hard to make a safe return to school possible,” Nehen said.
About two-thirds of 109 English language development families surveyed wanted their students to return to campus.
The next step for the District is to expand on-campus classes to include designated English language development students.
“Because of the nature of their schedule it presents some unique challenges that we’re working through,” Nehen said. “We will be able to bring them back relatively quickly.”
The District also wants to expand on-campus classes to include special day class students. In addition, the District administrators are looking at additional ways to provide on-campus services to all students in need of additional supports such as tutoring.
“Thank you Mr. Nehen,” Board Clerk Jill McGrady said. “We appreciate all the work that you and your team put in on this. We thank all of our employees for working together, coming together, to start bringing some of our students back. It’s been a huge project, I know, and I thank you so much for everything that all of you are doing.”
The District surveyed parents on return readiness. It also informed staff and families of return protocols. The presentation included a short video to show families what they can expect when students return.
All visitors will be required to wear a face covering when visiting a school campus. They must also participate in a wellness screening by a school staff member, according to the presentation.
All students and staff members will be required to wear a face covering while on campus. The District established designated entrances and exits at each campus to facilitate a smooth arrival and dismissal of students.
Students arriving at school via bus transportation will participate in wellness screening conducted by the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency.
Students dropped off at school will participate in wellness screening upon arrival. The screening includes a temperature check with touchless thermometer and a brief symptoms check. Anyone with a temperature above 104 degrees, or reporting COVID-19 symptoms, will not be allowed on the bus or to enter the campus.
Signs are posted on each campus to remind students to remind students to physically distance, wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer throughout the day. Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms.
Students will also be seated six feet apart in the classroom. Plexiglas barriers have also been installed where six-feet cannot be achieved.
Visit avDistrict.org for details.
