NDSS Times Square

This photo of youngsters Arya De La O and Azriel Enrique Alarcon will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.

 Photo courtesy of Erica Alarcon

ROSAMOND — Saturday is a big day for 4-year-old Azriel Enrique Alarcon. The tyke and his parents, Erica and Hugo Alarcon, will be in Times Square in New York City for a special occasion.

Azriel and his friend, Arya De La O of Lancaster, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour presentation features approximately 500 photographs of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

