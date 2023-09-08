ROSAMOND — Saturday is a big day for 4-year-old Azriel Enrique Alarcon. The tyke and his parents, Erica and Hugo Alarcon, will be in Times Square in New York City for a special occasion.
Azriel and his friend, Arya De La O of Lancaster, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour presentation features approximately 500 photographs of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
“These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the National Down Syndrome Society said.
Azriel and Arya’s photo features the youngsters standing in front of a cascading wall of pink and red hearts. There are pink and red balloons on the ground behind them. Azriel, dressed in dark blue denim jeans, a white collared shirt and a black jacket, holds a red rose out for Arya to smell. Arya is dressed in a light pink princess gown.
The photo of Azriel and Arya was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Their photo will be shown on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of Clear Channel Outdoor. The two screens are above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m EDT on Saturday.
Erica Alarcon got involved with the National Down Syndrome Society after Azriel was born. She also started an Instagram account (a_little_extra_azriel) documenting her son’s life.
“I just pretty much post pictures of him and kind of what his daily life is because there’s a lot of families out there that get a diagnosis and they don’t really know how to deal with it or how to move forward,” Erica Alarcon said.
She posts pictures so that other families can see how Azriel and other children with Down syndrome can do things.
“They can walk at a young age,” she said.
The photo of Azriel and Arya was taken in February by a photographer.
“They were having a great time,” she said. “It was an exciting moment for them. We have play dates for them. They were having fun with the different props and everything.”
Erica Alarcon got permission from Arya’s mother to submit the photo to the National Down Syndrome Society photo contest.
“We were ecstatic,” Erica Alarcon said when they learned the photo had been selected for the video presentation. “This was an amazing moment for Azriel, for our family.”
Erica, her husband Hugo and Azriel will fly to New York City for the video presentation and the Buddy Walk.
The Times Square video presentation will kick off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.
The Buddy Walk was created to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. Today, approximately 150 Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country, as well as select international locations.
