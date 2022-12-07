Antelope Valley Medical Center tree lighting

The Palmdale High School Chamber Singers close out Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, on Monday evening. The towering tree, decked out for the holidays, was planted in memory and honor of a former pediatrics patient.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — Despite a chilly wind, dozens of people turned out, Monday night, to celebrate the holiday season, and in honor of one very special former patient, at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The tree, tucked into the space between wings of the hospital, next to the entrance, is gaily decorated for the holidays, and, when CEO Ed Mirzabegian flipped the switch, it blazed alight with holiday cheer.

