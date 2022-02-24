PALMDALE — After four weeks of study that included extensive research of subject matter and community risk assessments, a group of R. Rex Parris High School students shared their prose and poems with their peers and guests during a spoken word presentation, Wednesday morning.
The students shared group work and their individual work with strong messages about alcohol and drug prevention. The project was a partnership between Pueblo y Salud, Antelope Valley Union High School District and active community leaders.
Due in great part to the efforts of teachers Chris Ferguson and Safiyah Banks and Spoken Word instructors Naima Moore and Sylvia Garner, 50 participating students from English 10 and Associated Student Body Leadership classes received dedicated instruction throughout the course meant to give them a way to critically analyze their environments and develop a voice to creatively express their perceptions and experiences.
The students wrote poems about the problems they see in the community.
Junior Christopher Acosta served as the speaker for his group. He read their poem, “Still I Get Up and Fight.”
“Most of the poems, along with mine, speak of how drugs and alcohol ruin families, especially in the poor communities,” Acosta said. “And how the west and east coast around here compare to each other.”
Junior Cierra Johnson said they started working in groups. She did not expect to write her own poem initially.
“I started to get lines in my head, things I wanted to write, so then I started to write my own poem,” Johnson said.
Johnson added she used to write when she was younger.
“It wasn’t really that hard for me to write,” Johnson said. “But me going up and presenting, that was actually very scary.”
Johnson added she was scared when they practiced. It was also nerve-wracking when she presented her work, titled “Seventeen.”
“Working with them it was a good experience and it was fun working with them,” Johnson said. “I learned a lot of new things. I feel like this is something that opened me up to continue writing.”
Junior Ariel Cisneros also read an individual poem she titled “Cheers to a New Feeling.”
“I think it was really good; I really enjoyed it,” Cisneros said of the experience. “It really opened my eyes how alcohol and tobacco could target younger kids and it kind of is. Writing this poem was a good experience.”
Garner has done spoken word before. She is also owner and founder of Pure Empowerment Seminars.
“I’ve been wanting to work with the kids for a long time,” Garner said. “So this has been awesome for me to be able to work in my own neighborhood and not have to drive all the way to another area.”
“We tried to figure a way to get youth to listen to alcohol and drug prevention messaging,” Victor Ramirez, of Pueblo y Salud, said in a statement. “This seemed like the perfect way of doing that — it’s youth talking to youth.”
“The students took this exercise very seriously and worked hard to develop their art pieces, whether prose or poetry,” Rosie Mainella, primary project coordinator and staff at Pueblo y Salud, said in a statement. She added that “the purpose of this unit is to create awareness of the community we live in and empower youth voices to create change that will positively impact future generations.”
