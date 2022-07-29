AV Healthcare District Board

Eugene Hernandez is removed from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors meeting, on Wednesday, following a heated exchange with Director Kristina Hong in which he threatened to picket her and other directors’ homes.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors meeting, Wednesday, was abruptly adjourned by Chairman Abdallah Farrukh, after a heated exchange between a member of the public and Director Kristina Hong.

Eugene Hernandez had submitted a speaker card, apparently in regard to the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s monthly financial report, but he spoke instead about the ongoing labor negotiations with the SEIU-UHW union, demanding the Board respect the staff that worked through the COVID-19 pandemic by meeting their demands.

