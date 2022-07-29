LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors meeting, Wednesday, was abruptly adjourned by Chairman Abdallah Farrukh, after a heated exchange between a member of the public and Director Kristina Hong.
Eugene Hernandez had submitted a speaker card, apparently in regard to the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s monthly financial report, but he spoke instead about the ongoing labor negotiations with the SEIU-UHW union, demanding the Board respect the staff that worked through the COVID-19 pandemic by meeting their demands.
He then accused Director Kristina Hong’s husband of threatening him at the Board’s June meeting and said he would bring people to picket her and other directors’ homes.
Hong responded, denying the allegation, and forcibly told Hernandez to stay away from her family.
“Don’t you dare ever — ever — talk about my family. I don’t care what position I’m in, that is it!” she said.
As Hernandez continued to argue, Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian told him to “behave,” and when Hernandez continued, Mirzabegian called for security to remove him from the room.
The commotion continued as he was led from the room by four men, with former Director Michael Rives arguing with Mirzabegian about the removal.
“You can not disrespect this Board,” Mirzabegian said.
Farrukh then declared that he did not want to continue the meeting with the loss of civility and adjourned the meeting.
Following the meeting, Hong told a reporter that Hernandez has been contacting her through social media, since March 8, with messages that have become increasingly angry.
She has been ignoring the messages, with the exception of attempting to clarify information for him, until now.
“To me, it’s starting to get to the point of stalking,” she said.
Hong said the allegation about her husband was “a blatant lie” and she has no idea what prompted it.
“I was just going to ignore it, because I don’t want to feed into it,” she said.
However, when Hernandez said he would bring people to directors’ homes, “that’s where I draw the line,” Hong said. “It does not matter what someone does for a living or what someone does in politics. … It does not mean you have an open door to allow anybody to come to your home.”
“I wanted to make it clear, if you ever come over here and near my children, even if my husband is not there, it’s me that you have to deal with,” she said. “He threatened my family and my home.”
Hong said she wished the meeting had been continued, as many people were signed up to speak.
The meeting’s sudden close precluded the open public comments session, for which a number of members of the SEIU-UHW union — which represents a large number of the support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center — had submitted speaker cards. The union, which is in the midst of bargaining for a new contract, was represented by dozens of members at the meeting, many wearing purple union T-shirts.
The union represents about 1,800 staff members from across the hospital, in departments from housekeeping to radiology, business office to nurse technicians.
Their three-year contract expired, on June 30, and the union and medical center management have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. They extended the contract by 30 days to continue negotiations.
A bargaining session was scheduled for Thursday, the day following the Board meeting.
Members turned out at the Board meeting to bring awareness to the negotiations and what they are seeking, including a greater salary increase than the 2.5% being offered, union member Claudia Alcala said. The offered increase will not bring up their pay to industry standards.
Blanca Medrano has worked at the hospital in housekeeping for 14 years, and is making $19 per hour.
“They can afford to pay us a little bit more,” she said.
Alcala and other members said they felt that extra security was in place at the meeting in light of the number of union members in attendance.
