LOS ANGELES — Spain’s Queen Letizia was in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, where she celebrated the opening of a center that promotes the Spanish language and culture throughout the world.

Letizia Ortíz opened the West Coast’s first branch of the Cervantes Institute, which was founded by the Spanish government, in 1991, to further the language and Hispanic culture internationally. The Los Angeles branch is now the seventh location of the institute in the United States.

