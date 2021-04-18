NASA announced on Friday that SpaceX has been chosen to build the craft that will put astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.
The aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, won the coveted $2.9 billion contract over Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, and Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin, which partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper.
The three companies were bidding for a chance to build a human landing system, a key piece for NASA’s Artemis Project to put people back on the moon.
“I’m so excited to partner with SpaceX in this fantastic endeavor for the Artemis suite of missions,” said Lisa Watson-Morgan, program manager of NASA’s human landing system.
NASA’s acting administrator Steve Jurczyk said they evaluated each company’s proposal independently based on technical approach, costs and management approach.
“Given the valuation of the three proposals … and the budget we have available, we determine the best way forward for us was to select SpaceX,” he said.
Jurczyk also said SpaceX would be “option A” as they will reach out to all in the aerospace industry to enable awards for human landing system contracts subsequent to the first demo landing with SpaceX.
Not only is the landing system going to be designed for the moon, but NASA is also looking ahead to put people on Mars.
Jurczyk said NASA’s long-term goal has always been to send humans to Mars.
“(Mars) is rich in discovery and the moon is a natural stepping stone to getting us there,” he said. “The Artemis lunar landing is a key piece to our moon to Mars strategy.”
An official launch date for the Artemis moon landing wasn’t provided, but NASA officials said the 2024 deadline set by the Trump administration was their targeted goal.
Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for human exploration and operations, said “we always fly when it’s safe.”
“Yes, you have a goal of when you want that to happen, but we are flying people again,” she said. “We will be flying people to the lunar surface, and we’ll do it when it is safe.”
Jurczyk said the NASA team will have insight on SpaceX’s progress and if they are hitting their milestones could have a shot for a 2024 launch date.
“We’ll keep you updated as we move along with SpaceX,” he said.
NASA additionally announced it is putting together the most diverse for the Artemis missions.
“We’re sending a woman to the surface of the moon on this lander, representing the diversity of the American public,” Lueders said. “… We’re hoping to not only get a woman on the moon but as we’re bringing our future missions on, (we’re) also getting a person of color so all of us can see ourselves on the moon.”
The announcement by NASA coincided with the arrival of Crew-2 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in advance of SpaceX’s second operational astronaut launch on Earth Day, which is Thursday.
