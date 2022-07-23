VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, on Friday.
The satellites were carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off at 10:39 a.m.
The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage to join the Starlink constellation, a space-based broadband Internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.
The Falcon 9’s reusable first stage returned from space and successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the stage’s fourth flight.
The launch occurred 24 hours after an initial attempt was scrubbed seconds before liftoff.
I received my StarLink kit 7 days ago...I am getting 159 Mbps currently....I love it. It may get faster as it settles in...and more satellites are launched. Elon Musk Rocks !!!!
