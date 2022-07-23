VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, on Friday.

The satellites were carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off at 10:39 a.m.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I received my StarLink kit 7 days ago...I am getting 159 Mbps currently....I love it. It may get faster as it settles in...and more satellites are launched. Elon Musk Rocks !!!!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.