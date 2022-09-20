Test pilot and commercial astronaut Brian Binnie, who gained renown as one of two men to successfully pilot SpaceShipOne to suborbital space, has died. He was 69.
His family posted a notice on social media, Sunday, stating he died, on Sept. 15.
“With overwhelming grief, sadness, and sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Brian,” the post read.
Binnie, a former US Navy pilot, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the post stated.
He made aviation history, on Oct. 4, 2004, when he piloted Scaled Composites’ SpaceShipOne to 367,5000 feet, securing the $10 million Ansari X Prize and concluding with a picture-perfect landing in Mojave before a crowd of thousands. The altitude was a record for winged aircraft, set by the X-15, in 1963.
SpaceShipOne claimed the international prize as the first privately-funded spacecraft to reach suborbital space, defined in this case, as 100 kilometers, or 328,000 feet. Binnie and fellow SpaceShipOne pilot Mike Melvill each earned the nation’s first commercial astronaut wings for their flights.
Scaled Composites posted condolences on its Facebook page, noting that, in addition to SpaceShipOne, Binnie logged more than 700 flight hours in other Scaled aircraft.
“We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to know and work with Brian,” the post read. “Our condolences go to Brian’s family.”
Binnie not only flew SpaceShipOne’s final flight, he was also at the controls for the rocket-powered craft’s first powered flight, on Dec. 17, 2003, the centennial of the Wright brothers’ first flight.
He was scheduled for the milestone flight, he said in a talk on its 10th anniversary, because he had years’ of experience flying from aircraft carriers, using a catapult and Director of Flight Operations Doug Shane felt he would be familiar with the “kick in the butt” from lighting the rocket motor.
By the time he joined Scaled Composites, Binnie had 20 years of experience as a US Navy pilot and was a graduate of the Navy’s test pilot school.
He had also been a test pilot for another Mojave firm, Rotary Rocket, and piloted the only flight of the company’s traffic cone-like Roton down the Mojave runway.
Binnie was born in Indiana, but lived in Scotland from the time he was five through his teen years.
“Most of us that involve ourselves with aircraft, airplanes and flying, rocketry and space, we all grew up with a dream,” Binnie said.
His path to the cockpit of SpaceShipOne began as a child, when his mother asked him what he wanted to do when he grew up. She told him that if she were “a wee lad” she would want to be an astronaut.
“I didn’t know what an astronaut was,” he said, in 2013. “That wasn’t something Scotland produced at the time.”
It was his mother’s inspiration and lessons about space and airplanes that planted the seeds of his interest in anything related to flying and aerospace.
Binnie earned a bachelors degree in aerospace engineering and a masters degree in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics at Brown University, as well as a masters degree in aerospace engineering at Princeton University.
He retired, in 1998, from the Navy as a commander and joined Scaled Composites two years later.
Binnie left Scaled, in 2014, and joined another Mojave-based firm seeking to reach space, XCOR Aerospace. There he worked on development of the company’s Lynx spacecraft.
He is survived by his wife Bub and children Justin, Jonathan and Jennifer.
