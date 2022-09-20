Brian Binnie

Test pilot and astronaut Brian Binnie, who piloted SpaceShipOne to suborbital space, in 2004, to claim the $10 million Ansari X Prize, died, Thursday. He was 69.

 Valley Press Files

Test pilot and commercial astronaut Brian Binnie, who gained renown as one of two men to successfully pilot SpaceShipOne to suborbital space, has died. He was 69.

His family posted a notice on social media, Sunday, stating he died, on Sept. 15.

