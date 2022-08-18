PALMDALE — SOFIA is home.
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy returned to Palmdale, last week, after it was forced to cancel the remaining science observation flights of its final Southern Hemisphere campaign, when a storm damaged the aircraft in New Zealand.
The flying telescope is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed in flight by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage. Flying at altitudes between 39,000 and 40,000 feet, above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The world-class telescope is based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Facility site adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, and can often be seen heading over the Antelope Valley as it embarks on nighttime observations.
SOFIA returned to Palmdale, last Thursday, following repairs to damage caused, on July 18, when a severe storm swept the area around Christchurch International Airport, where SOFIA was based for the seven-week deployment, NASA officials reported in the SOFIA blog. High winds caused the stairs outside the airplane to shift, causing light damage to the front of the airplane and the stairs themselves.
On July 21, the team reported it was cancelling the remaining Southern Hemisphere flights, as repairs are expected to take at least three weeks, beyond the end of the deployment, on Aug. 7.
The aircraft landed in Christchurch, on June 18, and the team had a month of successful missions, prior to the storm, officials said on the SOFIA blog. Using two instruments, HAWC+ and GREAT, SOFIA observed and studied a wide range of celestial objects and phenomena, like cosmic magnetic fields, structure of the Milky Way and the origin of cosmic rays.
A total of 32 science flights were planned for the deployment.
Beginning Monday, SOFIA will resume science flights from Palmdale as it completes its 12-year mission of science observations. NASA and its partners at the German Space Agency (DLR) have decided to end SOFIA operations, by the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30.
In announcing the conclusion of the SOFIA program, NASA cited the National Academies’ Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020, which concluded that SOFIA’s science productivity did not justify the $85 million in annual operating costs.
The report also found SOFIA’s capabilities do not significantly overlap with the science priorities the Decadal Survey has identified for the next decade and beyond, according to the announcement.
SOFIA has frequently been targeted for elimination in the presidential budget request, including the most recent proposal by the Biden administration. Each time, however, the funding has been restored by Congress during the budget process.
