SOFIA returns

NASA’s SOFIA flying telescope returned to its home in Palmdale, last week, following repairs for storm damage to the aircraft in New Zealand, which cut short its final Southern Hemisphere mission.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Joshua Fisher

PALMDALE — SOFIA is home.

NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy returned to Palmdale, last week, after it was forced to cancel the remaining science observation flights of its final Southern Hemisphere campaign, when a storm damaged the aircraft in New Zealand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.