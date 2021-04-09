LOS ANGELES — The US Space Force announced Thursday that one of its three major commands will be headquartered at the Space and Missile Systems Center at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo.
The Space Systems Command will oversee efforts to develop, acquire, launch and sustain military space systems, according to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, who co-chairs the California Aerospace Caucus.
“With every passing day, space becomes more critical for our national security and for commercial activities, and I’m pleased that Southern California and Los Angeles Air Force Base will be at the center of an increased emphasis on space,” Lieu said.
“Southern California was already leading the way on aerospace and space innovation, and establishing the Space Systems Command at (the Los Angeles Air Force Base) will position our region for further growth ...,” he said. “We are ushering in a new era focused on space and I’m thrilled Southern California and LA AFB will be at the forefront.”
Lieu, who was stationed himself at the base while on active duty in the Air Force, noted in a Twitter post that while he was a member of the Torrance City Council, he worked to prevent the Department of Defense from closing or moving the base.
According to the US Space Force, the SSC will be responsible for identifying, prototyping and fielding innovative, space-based solutions to support and meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy. It will also provide oversight to science and technology activities of the US Space Force, which has two other major commands along with the SSC: the already-established Space Operations Command and the planned Space Training and Readiness Command.
