EDWARDS AFB — Fifteen airmen assigned to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base transferred as guardians into the Space Force on Thursday.
The ceremony took place in front of the historic Hangar 4305, also known the P-59 Hangar. The hangar is the birthplace of the country’s first jet aircraft, the Bell P-59 Airacomet. It also serves as the restoration and storage facility for the Air Force Flight Test Museum.
Behind the audience was Rogers Dry Lake Bed, home to 53 space shuttle landings, and where the late retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier.
The ceremony was livestreamed on Edwards Air Force Base’s Facebook page.
“We live under a cathedral to not just aviation but (also) to aerospace,” said Col Randel J. Gordon, vice commander of the 412th Test Wing. “As you stand on the ground realize that you’re standing on hallowed ground in the world of aerospace. So if there was one place to become guardians, bar none, no matter where you are in the Air Force, this is the place to do it.”
The Space Force is the country’s first new service branch since the Air Force was established in 1947.
“You guys are on the forefront of something that is so unique in modern history of military service that you guys are going to go off and do amazing things. That the rest of us are going to have sit by the wayside and watch. I serve in the Air Force. You will build the Space Force,” Gordon said.
Dignitaries for the ceremony included Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who is a former Navy aviator.
“It’s because of our dedication to our military forces and our veterans that we’ve been able to be as successful as we are,” Garcia said. “It’s our ability to lean forward into the straps to explore new domains. We can have confidence in knowing that we do dominate the airways, we dominate the seas, and we will here, because of everything that you all are about to embark on, dominate space.”
