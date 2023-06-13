LANCASTER — Twenty Antelope Valley Union High School District students spent a week at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., last week, courtesy of the Paul George Foundation.

The Los Angeles Clippers All Star forward grew up in Palmdale and graduated from Knight High School. The PG-13 Space Crew, as they are called, joined the Advanced Space Academy. Attendees explored college and career preparation through an immersive experience in science, engineering, technology and math. Trainees experienced various astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges and team-building activities culminating in an extended-duration simulated space mission.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.