LANCASTER — Twenty Antelope Valley Union High School District students spent a week at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., last week, courtesy of the Paul George Foundation.
The Los Angeles Clippers All Star forward grew up in Palmdale and graduated from Knight High School. The PG-13 Space Crew, as they are called, joined the Advanced Space Academy. Attendees explored college and career preparation through an immersive experience in science, engineering, technology and math. Trainees experienced various astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges and team-building activities culminating in an extended-duration simulated space mission.
With this year’s group of students, including from 10 students from Los Angeles who are in Alabama this week, the Paul George Foundation has sponsored a total of 70 students to Space Camp since 2021. The Paul George Foundation is dedicated to encouraging students to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, initiatives and pursue STEM careers. The scholarships are open to any student ages 15 to 18. Applicants must submit essays and a letter of recommendation.
“Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon,” George said in a statement. “I always wanted to be in the NBA. That’s the sky. Now that I am an All-Star and working to become a champion — for me, that’s the footprints on the moon.”
This year’s group included 11 students from Knight High School (Raymond Aldana, Dorismar Altamirano, Ashley Dimaa, Anaya Garcia, Julliana Gerbautz, Julianna Gonzalez, Roselyn Hernandez, Arianna Narez, Kimberly Ponce, Hazell Rivas and Natalia Silva), five students from Highland High School (Sabeane Escobedo, Elena Gracia, Louis Guarrella, Mordecai Hines and Heidy Juan), three students from Palmdale High School (Cannon Garriga, Giselle Orellana and Hannah Valdez) and one from Littlerock High School (Maira Sotero). Counselors Megan Powell of Highland High and Michele Hinojosa of Palmdale High and David Rivas, a teacher induction mentor at the district office, served as chaperones.
“It just seemed like a really fun opportunity to take,” said Elena Gracia, who will be a senior at Highland High in August.
Gracia added she is leaning more toward a career in the medical field to be a cardiothoracic surgeon. She is at the top of her class and hopes to attend Harvard University.
“I am really interested in STEM fields and STEM careers, so I was like, it will be a good opportunity to take advantage of,” Gracia said.
Gracia’s favorite activity was building a rocket with an egg.
“We were supposed to make it so it would protect an egg on the inside, so we would launch it and it would deploy a parachute so the egg would survive,” she said.
Gracia teamed up with students from Tennessee and Texas for the project.
“It was really amazing,” she said.
The students also did scuba diving to prepare them for microgravity.
“We got the opportunity to build stuff down there; we got to dunk basketballs; we go to swim around, do flips,” she said.
Gracia also enjoyed the multi-axis trainer, which simulates a spacecraft/aircraft tumble. Participants ride strapped and suspended in a chair assembly inside three rotating rings.
‘It rotates you around one certain point so you don’t get nauseous,” she said.
Gracia thanked the Paul George Foundation for the opportunity.
Hannah Valdez, who will be a senior this August at Palmdale High, applied the for the scholarship because she is interested in a career in aerospace engineering.
“I had looked into last year and decided that this year would be better if I were to fully commit to it,” she said. “And so I applied this year because of my engineering teacher and counselors and also myself. I was like, ‘Well, this is a good opportunity, especially the career I want to go into.’ It was really good.”
Valdez’s favorite activity was the multi-axis trainer.
“Everything was fun,” she said, adding that she also did rock climbing and scuba diving.
She also enjoyed the “eggostronaut,” where the students made a spacesuit to protect eggs from heat and radiation of space. In this exercise, the students’ eggs were subjected to a blow torch for about three minutes. The goal was to see if the egg survived.
“I definitely learned a lot from that one,” she said.
Valdez hopes to pursue an engineering degree at Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology or the University of California, Berkeley or Los Angeles campuses or the University of Southern California and then work for NASA.
Valdez also thanked the George Foundation for sending them to Space Camp and for the PG-13 swag they received, including a T-shirt and blue astronaut flight suit.
Knight High School graduate Hazell Rivas (no relation to David Rivas) was been a part of her school’s Digital Design and Engineering Academy all four years of high school. She also attended Knight Preparatory Academy, where they did engineering activities.
She and some friends applied for the scholarship at the last minute.
“We’re glad we did it,” she said. “We’re happy with the memories we made and the people we met.”
Rivas’ favorite activity was being in a space station and helping to launch the space shuttle and help it orbit the earth. She also made it to the top of the rock climbing wall.
Rivas will attend San Diego State University and study business management.
Teresa Howard, director of Post-Secondary & Community Liaison, said they had about 47 applicants for the Space Camp scholarships.
“Fifty-percent of the kids have to come from Knight School because that is Paul George’s alma mater,” Howard said.
